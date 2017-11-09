Marcotte, Fielder win in Belleville

Voters in Belleville had five candidates for two open city council seats and chose to elect incumbents Jesse Marcotte and Tom Fielder for four-year terms.

The unofficial totals (and the absentee voters within those final numbers) are:

• Jesse Marcotte — 214 (103 absentee)

• Tom Fielder — 185 (120 absentee)

• Jeff Vernon — 148 (80 absentee)

• Kelly Bates — 145 (80 absentee)

• Gwen Hooks — 94 (46 absentee)

The results of Tuesday’s election, recorded by the city’s new voting machines, were posted for the public shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Belleville has 3,245 registered voters.