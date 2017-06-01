Man fights off two mastiffs at Van Buren Park to protect his dog

On May 23, Charles Clarey, Jr. took his dog to Van Buren Park on the South I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Township, like he does almost every day.

This time, as he let his dog out of the back seat, two, off-leash mastiffs were upon her, according to VBT Police Lt. Charles Bazzy.

Clarey told Channel 4 TV News that he fought off the two to protect his pet. He showed the reporter all the bandages on both his forearms and his chest, explaining he had eight puncture wounds and lacerations in both arms and one in his head.

He told the reporter that he is not angry and would not press charges because he would heal and his dog is OK. And, after all, they are only animals.

Clarey drove himself to the hospital because he didn’t want to go in an ambulance and leave his dog and car at the park.

The mastiff owner was issued a ticket and a warning by VBT Police.