Lyliss Daly Frederick of Belleville turns 101

Lyliss Daly Frederick is a long-time Belleville resident who is turning 101 years old today, Dec. 15. She was born in Henry Ford Hospital Dec. 15, 1915. She grew up on a farm in Dearborn and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. She met Russell Frederick just prior to World War II and they married. They had a son Russell “Rusty” Frederick, born in 1956, and a daughter Ann Ruth Frederick, born in 1959. Both predeceased their mother. Lyliss was a stay-at-home mother while her husband was a president loan officer. They enjoyed trips to England. Lyliss is an avid bridge player. She loves getting her hair done every Wednesday when she is able to do so. Lyliss is a loving grandmother to Dakota (Sarah) Herzberg and great-grandmother to Robbie, Kristalynn, and Jayce Herzberg.