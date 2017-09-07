Local event to honor Frank Musser’s Hall of Fame recognition

An event to honor former Belleville High School swimming and wrestling coach Frank Musser for his upcoming induction to the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Belleville Yacht Club.

A private room has been reserved and a complementary dinner will be provided, with a cash bar, said Charles Smelt, BHS class of 1979, who with Greg Cooper, BHS class of 1980, is sponsoring the event.

“This invitation is for family, friends, colleagues, former athletes, and school administrators,” Smelt said, adding many BHS alumni, athletes, and coaches have already confirmed that they are coming. Guests are asked to RSVP no later than Sept. 7 to csmelt@comcast.net .

The MHSCA Coaches Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Sunday, Sept. 17, at Bovee University Center at Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant. Tickets are available through http://www.mhsca.org/hof.html .

The MHSCA organization was founded in 1955 to recognize and honor outstanding high school coaches in the state of Michigan.

Musser was a swim/dive (boys and girls), wrestling, and A.A.U. Coach for more than 31 years and is also a Bruce Harlan Award recipient for coaching excellence and leadership.

Three other BHS coaches have been named to the Hall of Fame: Harry Hidenfelter and Vitold Kaminski in 1979 and Sam Vicchy in 2016.