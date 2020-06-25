Local Democrats to hold Zoom session with Kym Worthy, Puri, Petzold

The Southwestern Wayne (County) Democratic Club will hold an on-line Zoom meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 25, with special guest speaker Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy, who is running for reelection.

Also present and making remarks will be Michigan House District #21 Democratic candidates Ethan Petzold and Ranjeev Puri.

Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89938953737?pwd=VTdiRVFQNk9VbnpxVzMrWllzVloyQT09

Meeting ID is 899 3895 3737 and Password is 479808.

Go to www.zoom.us and click on “Join Meeting” and enter the meeting ID and password.

If you are unable to join via internet, call (312) 626-6799, enter the meeting ID and password and you can connect via cell phone.

For more information, contact club president Terree O’Neil Darling at (313) 971-5027 or secretary Debbie Chamberlain at (734) 634-3569.