Lincoln Schools’ board members recognized for MASB certifications

Lincoln Consolidated School District Superintendent Sean R. McNatt acknowledges the accomplishments of two board members in their attainment of Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) certification.

Jennifer LaBombarbe is recognized for achieving the Award of Distinction which is awarded to an individual who has completed Levels 1 and 2 with a total of four advanced (200-300 Level) Certified Boardmember Award classes and a minimum of 208 education credits.

Thomas Rollins is recognized for the accomplishment of achieving Level 1 Certification. An individual is awarded Level 1 certification by completing all 100-Level Certified Boardmember Award classes.

“Mrs. LaBombarbe and Mr. Rollins are to be commended for having invested additional personal time to the betterment of Lincoln Consolidated Schools,” stated Supt. McNatt. “Their continued dedication to the Lincoln community is demonstrated by their tireless efforts and endless support of our staff and students.”

Lincoln Consolidated Schools serves more than 3,700 students from southeast Washtenaw and southwest Wayne counties.