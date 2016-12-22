Lincoln Consolidated Schools cut Deficit Elimination Plan

The Lincoln Consolidated Schools Board of Education reports the district has been released from the Deficit Elimination Plan by the Michigan Department of Education.

The decision to release the district was made based on the 2015‐16 audit and 2016‐17 board-approved budget showing positive ending fund balances for each of those years. The approved 2016‐17 budget shows the district with an 11.97% fund balance.

“I would like to thank all of the stakeholders who contributed to the financial turnaround of the district.” said School Superintendent Sean McNatt. “Without the personal sacrifice of every employee to ensure Lincoln Consolidated Schools gained a positive financial foundation, we would not have achieved this accomplishment in such a short time.”

Lincoln Consolidated Schools District serves more than 3,800 students from southeast Washtenaw and southwest Wayne Counties.