Letter in support of FMAR: World a better place with Pete and Marcy

To the members of the Sumpter Township Planning Commission:

I have asked my husband Rick Dawson to read this letter for me and for it to be entered into the minutes of the Sumpter Township Planning Commission meeting tonight. As a member of the Belleville Area District Library Board, I need to attend the Belleville Planning Commission meeting as the site plan for the new library is being presented for review in Belleville tonight.

Both my husband and I are supporters of the Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue. As you are aware, there was a need for a no-kill shelter in our community and Pete and Marcy LaFramboise stepped up and started one: FMAR. Pete and Marcy are what is know as “salt of the earth” people. They have put their hearts and souls into FMAR. They have worked their tails off for many years recruiting volunteers, organizing fund raisers, educating the public about the importance of neutering and spaying not only our pets, but also the feral cats in our community. Most of all, they have been saving the lives of so many dogs and cats who would otherwise be homeless, left in abusive situations, or fending for themselves without adequate food, water, housing, or veterinary care because no one wanted them.

We met them many years ago when we donated cat and dog items to their shelter. When we were ready to adopt another dog, they were the first people we contacted. We ended up bringing home a very elderly, previously neglected but very gentle chocolate lab named Hershey. We only had him for four years before he died, but Pete told me afterwards that if we hadn’t adopted Hershey he most likely would have spent the remainder of his life at FMAR. Instead, he ended up with a warm bed, plenty of food, and unconditional love from us. Had he been placed almost anywhere else but FMAR, he would have been killed because he was a senior dog. Three years ago, we adopted another dog from FMAR. Her name is Ziva. She because a part of our family because FMAR exists in our area.

Without FMAR, hundreds of dogs and cats would be sent to high-kill institutions. Hundreds of perfectly healthy dogs and cats are killed every day because they are not wanted and there aren’t enough no-kill shelters to house them. Pete and Marcy are committed to helping animals find loving homes where they can live out their lives with people who want them and will care for them. FMAR performs a service not just for the public, but for local police who also bring stray dogs to them. The additional space they are requesting is needed so that they can help more dogs. What a noble cause. I sincerely hope that all of you vote in favor of their request tonight. The world is a much better place because Pete and Marcy are a part of it.

Mary Jane Dawson

Belleville