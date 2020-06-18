Keystone Academy hires four Teachers in Residence for backup

At its regular meeting on May 14 the Keystone Academy Board of Directors met via a virtual Google Meet.

Keystone Principal Jorvanna Drain reported that Keystone again has hired four Teachers in Residence, which they have done for the past three years.

This TIR program is to hire staff early in case any of the present staff leaves, so the replacement is on hand. She said National Heritage Academies allotted Keystone four positions and they have filled four.

Drain said Keystone also hired a needed social worker and a music teacher to replace the former music teacher who left the state for her husband’s new job.