Judge Parrott arrested on domestic violence charge

34th District Court Judge David Mark Parrott, 59, was arrested on Feb. 8 at the Van Buren Township condo he shares with his 55-year-old female partner.

He was arraigned by video on Monday by 35th District Court Judge James Plakas in Plymouth on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence assault and battery.

His pretrial is set for 8:30 a.m., Feb. 28, at 35th District Court in Plymouth.

The warrant said that when police arrived at the home, the female partner was upset and alleged that Parrott had assaulted her, causing a bump on her head, a laceration on her right hand and pain to her tailbone.

After an investigation at the scene, Parrott was arrested. He was arraigned by video in the Plymouth court as he stood in the Canton Township Police Department. He is being defended by attorney Robert Coutts, who said his client pleads not guilty.

Judge Plakas released Parrott on $2,500 personal bond and said if he violates any of the court’s orders he will revoke bond and multiply it by 10 and require cash or surety. Judge Plakas ordered Parrott not to contact the victim and not to return to his home. He also ordered him to surrender his firearm collection to the Van Buren Township police and not to buy any more firearms. Also, he is to use no alcohol or marijuana or other non-prescription drugs and to wear an alcohol device, a tether or Sober Link or something of that sort.

Parrott asked Judge Plakas if the female no longer resides at the residence, “Can I return?” Judge Plakas asked VBT Police Lt. Charles Bazzy about that and the judge and Lt. Bazzy agreed that the Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor on the case should decide that question.

Attorney Coutts said his client had plans to be out of state for Feb. 15-22 and March 6-14 and would the judge allow it. He said Parrott is not a flight risk. Judge Plakas approved the trips.

Coutts also asked that the no-contact order be changed to no assaultive contact. Lt. Bazzy said the victim does not wish to pursue this further. Judge Plakas said they will have the Prosecutor decide on contact.

Judge Plakas noted there was an alcohol-related offense up north and Parrott was out on bond for that. The bond may be removed and a hearing has been set in Manistee and Parrott is expected to be present for that. The offense was a one-vehicle accident with Parrott being found over the limit in alcohol consumption when driving, according to a story in Tuesday’s Detroit News.

VBT Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said Tuesday that since VBT is in the 34th District Court jurisdiction, Wayne County is handling the case.