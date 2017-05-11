It’s time to register for HVA Camp 9-1-1

Huron Valley Ambulance announces it’s time to register for this summer’s Camp 9-1-1, a free, interactive, two-day camp put on by Huron Valley Ambulance for children ages 8-12.

Camp 9-1-1 is set for Aug. 2 and 3 at the Van Buren Township Fire Department; Aug. 17 and 18 at Glaab Individual Financial Planning in New Boston; and six other locations. Camp runs 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Camp 9-1-1 activities include learning CPR and first-aid with paramedics, exploring emergency vehicles, touring local emergency departments and fire departments, and engaging in interactive presentations from local police and specialty teams.

Pre-registration is required. Register online at www.camp911.org .

For more information email Jason Trojan, camp coordinator, at camp911@emergenthealth.org or call (734) 477-6781.