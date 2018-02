Independent’s first baby is in college

Hannah Zilka was born Feb. 28, 1995, and she was the first birth announcement published in the Independent after the newspaper started publishing that January. Her grandmother, Lois Mida Zilka, was the paper’s advertising salesperson at the time. Hannah, who will be 23 this month, graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Taylor in 2013, earned an Associates in Business Administration from Henry Ford College and will graduate in 2019 with a Bachelor of Culinary Arts at Henry Ford College. She will start work on her Master’s of Hospitality Management in the winter of 2020. Hannah lives with her mother Tammie in Taylor.