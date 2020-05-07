Imagination Station offers internet science from Toledo center

TOLEDO, Ohio – Imagination Station is still connecting with the community even though the outbreak of COVID-19 has brought communities across the nation to a halt.

The science center is continuing to bring the wonder of science into homes across the region.

Even though our doors aren’t open, Imagination Station is working to continue to open the minds of members, visitors and the community by offering Stay at Home Science experiments, live virtual workshops and other resources to keep kids and families busy and learning from the comfort of their homes.

It may not be the same as a visit, but it’s sure to spark a passion for science in the whole family. All of the science center’s experiments and activities can be found on Imagination Station’s Facebook page and at www.imaginationstationtoledo.org.