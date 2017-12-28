HRWC offers free workshops on how to be local ‘Change Makers’

The Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) will help residents get involved in local government decision-making that impacts the quality of our home waters.

It will host workshops in Green Oak Township, Belleville, and Chelsea in January and February of 2018 to teach potential “Change Makers” about the Huron River and its watershed, the impacts of development on clean water, how local governments make decisions, and the many ways to connect with and influence the process.

Local governments are comprised of people who care about the quality of life in our communities and anyone can get involved, said Kris Olsson of HRWC. Interested residents can attend local government meetings, offer comments on ordinance and master plan revisions or specific developments, seek appointment to a planning commission or run for election.

By understanding how local policies impact local water supplies for drinking and recreation, residents can greatly increase their ability to influence government decisions in support of clean water.

HRWC’s Change Makers Boot Camp will teach participants basic river-friendly policies that protect clean water and how to navigate their local government’s decision-making processes.

The workshops are free and open to all Huron River watershed residents. Participants can come to any one of the three workshops. Register in advance at www.hrwc.org/changemakers .

• Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m.; Green Oak Township, 10001 Silver Lake Road, Brighton, MI 48116

• Tuesday, Jan. 30, 6-8:30 p.m.; Belleville Area District Library, 167 Fourth St., Belleville, MI 48111

• Wednesday, Feb. 7; 5:30-8 p.m.; Chelsea District Library, 221 S Main St., Chelsea, MI 48118

Change Makers will learn about:

• The Huron River and its watershed;

• How development of neighborhoods and businesses throughout the watershed impact water quality and natural areas;

• How local governments make decisions about the location and design of development; and

• How residents can get involved with their local government to influence these decisions.

Register for a Change Maker Boot Camp at www.hrwc.org/changemakers.

Contact Kris Olsson at734.769.5123 x 607 or kolsson@hrwc.org to find out more.

The Change Maker Boot Camps are provided with support from the Americana Foundation for HRWC’s efforts to educate and inspire residents to become local leaders in their communities.

The Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) is a nonprofit coalition of local communities, businesses, and residents established in 1965 to protect and restore the river for healthy and vibrant communities. Services include hands-on citizen education, technical assistance in policy development, and river protection and monitoring projects. HRWC leads RiverUp! and the Huron River Water Trail initiative. See www.hrwc.org .