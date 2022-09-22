Heroines in bathing suits perform CPR for man on AuSable River in Mio

By Linda Dyer

Huron Township

It has been said: Some heroes wear capes – Some heroes wear bathing suits while on the river!

Two weeks ago, with several lady friends, I went rafting down the AuSable River in Mio, MI. After a short time on the river, we approached a woman screaming for us to stop and call 911.

Around the bend were two other women giving CPR to a man on the riverbank. The man (Benny) had been down for approximately 10 minutes at this point.

My group of ladies included a police officer and two nurses who immediately jumped out of their rafts into the water to assist in giving compressions to the man. The bad cell phone connections were finally received by local Sheriffs and EMTs. However, they couldn’t locate us on the unmarked river as we were surrounded only by trees.

After a long 45 minutes of rotating the strenuous and exhausting compressions, the five ladies were finally relieved by two EMS responders who approached on foot through the woods.

Benny sadly could not be saved but the tireless efforts and respect displayed by my dear friends was proof of “Good People” in our world.

Without hesitation, Jennifer Kowalski of Belleville, Autumn Markgraff of Monroe and Kris Faull of Belleville, responded to a need. I am so very proud of these local gals, as well as, first responders Mattie and Olivia (last names unknown to me) who worked very hard trying to save a life .

R.I.P. Mr. Benny Szwitka

Note: A color code or numbering system should be placed on the banks of all rivers that are known to be used for recreational purposes to aid emergency responders. Whose job should it be? State of Michigan DNR? Counties? Local Fire Departments? Let’s talk to our legislators!