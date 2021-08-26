HCMA, DTE Energy offer free admission to 13 parks for 3 weekends

Huron Clinton Metroparks and DTE Energy are teaming up to offer free admission to the Metroparks every weekend through Labor Day.

This includes Lower Huron Metropark with entryways on East Huron River Drive / Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township and Bemis Road / Haggerty / Savage Road at the Van Buren Township/Sumpter Township border, and in New Boston.

Visitors can visit any of the 13 Metroparks and receive a free daily vehicle pass on the remaining weekends of Aug. 27-29 and Sept. 3-6 (Labor Day). The first weekend this was offered was Aug. 20-22. Patrons do not need to register for free admission.

The Metroparks system includes 13 distinctive park settings of nearly 25,000 acres that provide access to the beauty of nature, outdoor recreational opportunities, and educational resources for those who live, work, and play in and around Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties.