HCMA Clydesdale team to be part of Saturday’s parade

The 2017 National Strawberry Festival Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Belleville High School, head towards Five Points on W. Columbia Avenue and then come down Main Street to the museum.

Virgie Stoltz is grand marshal.

A big attraction is sure to be the six-Clydesdale horse team and wagon presented by the Huron-Clinton Metroparks to promote their 13 Metroparks.

The horses belong to Greenwood Farms, located in Memphis and owned and operated by Chuck and Cindy Cryderman.

Parade chairman Judge Tina Brooks Green said the Clydesdales were a big hit at last year’s Applefest parade in New Boston.

Judge Green announces the following entries also have registered to be in Saturday’s parade:

• City of Belleville elected officials

• Sumpter Township Board

• Van Buren Township Board

• Belleville Fire and Police

• Sumpter Fire and Police

• Van Buren Fire and Police

• Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce

• US Rep. Debbie Dingell

• State Rep. Kristy Pagan

• Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous

• Meijer

• Shriners

• Southwestern Wayne Democratic Club

• Belleville High School Marching Band

• Belleville Martial Arts Institute

• Culver’s

• Jitterbugs Elite Dance, Inc.

• Harmony Acres

• River of Life Church

• Michigan Black Horseman’s Assoc.

• Chances Are Youth 4-H Club

• Belleville CBC with Buzz the Business Dog

• P & P Dance

• Holiday Inn Express

• Great Lakes Towing

• Wayne County Community College District (Fire Engine)

• Open Arms Lutheran Church and Daycare

• TCF Bank

• Zap Zone

• A&W

• Van Buren Education Association