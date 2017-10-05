Hannan Road to close for 30-60 days

Van Buren Township Police Lt. Kenneth Floro announces that Hannan Road between East Huron River Drive and the South I-94 Service Drive will be closed for 30 to 60 days starting this week.

There is a construction project going on in Romulus on Hannan Road along that stretch of roadway. The next phase of the project involves underground infrastructure that requires extensive work.

The construction company has secured the required permission and permits to close Hannan Road, Lt. Floro said. The actual closing of the road was slated for Wednesday, Oct. 4, or Thursday, Oct. 5.

Lt. Floro said drivers will be able to get to the east side of Wellington from the north on Hannan Road. Entry to Tri Dim Filter Corporation is open from the south on Hannan Road.

Motorists will not be able to travel freely north or south on Hannan Road past the construction point due to the road being impassable, Lt. Floro said.