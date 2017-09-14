Gov. names Deodge Hill to Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Commission

On Sept. 11, Gov. Rick Snyder announced the appointment of Deodge Hill of Belleville to the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument Fund Commission.

The seven-member commission oversees the financing, design, and construction of Michigan’s future Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

“I thank Deodge for her commitment to honoring the brave law enforcement officers who gave their lives protecting our communities,” Snyder said.

Hill is a physician assistant at Rainbow Center of Michigan. She also is the founder of the non-profit organization PHILL Inc., in honor of her late husband, that provides financial resources and programs to single mothers in college. Hill holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Michigan. She will represent surviving spouses representing Municipal Police Departments and replace Diane Philpot.

She will serve a four-year term expiring June 30, 2020.