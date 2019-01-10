GoFundMe account started to honor the late Pastor John Losen

Jerry McKelvey of Van Buren Township has announced a new GoFundMe page to earn money for a small memorial and a scholarship in memory of Pastor John Losen, Sr., who died Dec. 29 at the age of 86.

Losen was a pastor for 60 years and served Bethany Bible Church in Belleville for 48 years.

McKelvey said the fundraiser is to provide funds for a small memorial in Pastor Losen’s memory at Bethany Bible Church and, if sufficient funds are raised, to establish a scholarship fund to assist those who are called to become ministers of the Gospel.

McKelvey said he is initiating this on his own and should it succeed in raising sufficient monies, a committee will be appointed to manage and distribute the funds.