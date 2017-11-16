Gabe Brown, Katelyn Sherwood sign for athletic scholarships

Belleville High School senior Gabe Brown has signed a commitment with Michigan State University to play basketball next year. Sitting with Gabe at his signing were his grandparents Amelia and Clinton Brown. Also present were his varsity coach Adam Trumpour and Gabe’s brother Nick Brown.

Belleville High School senior Katelyn Sherwood signed a commitment to Wayne State University to play basketball next year. Present with Katelyn for the signing were her mother Genine Sherwood, father Richard Sherwood, and brother RJ Sherwood.