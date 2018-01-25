Friends of the Belleville Area District Library to hold annual meeting

The Friends of the Belleville Area District Library will hold their annual general membership meeting, “Bear With Us,” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at the library.

The public is invited to attend. Library board chairwoman Sharon Peters and library director Mary Jo Suchy will give an update on the progress of the new library. Membership awards and election of 2018 officers will take place. Refreshments will be served.