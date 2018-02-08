Friends of Library get virtual reality tour of planned library building

Belleville Area District Library architect Dan Whisler put a headset on Library Director Mary Jo Suchy to lead a virtual reality tour of the new library building, still in the planning stages.

Director Suchy’s face was covered by the headset and she saw the library from the inside and was able to walk into her new office, yet to be constructed.

Through her manipulation of finger controls and body movements, she led a 40-minute tour for those at the Jan. 27 annual meeting of the Friends of the Belleville Area District Library.

Guests were able to look out the windows of the library, climb the stairs, hang out in the teen room and children’s areas and check out the space allotted to the Friends for the used books.

But the Friends complained that the storage space for the used books, a 10×10′ room, was less than they have now and was not enough space, given the large numbers of books donated by the public.

They suggested putting shelves in the story room to help hold the books that were going up for sale, but Whisler said they didn’t want Friends books at different locations in the library. An ongoing selling space, similar to what is now in place at the front door of the present library, is planned for the area near the front door in the new library.

Sharon Peters, president of the Belleville Area District Library Board, said this is the first time the virtual presentation has been seen and the library board hadn’t seen it yet.

Whisler said construction on the new library will start in late spring or early summer.

In other business at the annual meeting, the Friends reelected Rick Cichewicz as treasurer and Katerina Tyner as secretary and elected Donna Gilkey-Lavin as president and Linda Priest as vice president.

Also the Member of the Year Award was presented to Rika Gegentin and the Volunteer of the Year to Karen Nolen. Outgoing president Linda Priest presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Independent editor Rosemary Otzman.

Members also signed thank you cards for Carol Schank, who had been in charge of the book sales but has resigned. Linda Arnold is taking over that position.

Membership chairwoman Marty Wilson reported membership was down from 109 a year ago to 87 now, but she had a pile of membership renewals handed to her at the meeting. She reported the total of all dues and donations in 2017 was $5,405.

Treasurer Cichewicz reported the balance in the checking account at the start of 2017 was $21,953 and the balance in the account at the end of 2017 was $13,251. There is also $1,874 in the savings account.

He said 40% of what they spent went to the Summer Reading program, 23.9% to Harvest Fest activities, 12.4% to other programs, and the rest to the general meeting, book sales, office supplies, and miscellaneous.

Refreshments for the meeting were from The Lunch Box and from members.