Five file for four seats on Belleville Area District Library board

Deadline to file for a seat on the Belleville Area District Library Board in the Nov. 6 General Election was 4 p.m., July 19, at the Wayne County Clerk’s office.

The Clerk’s office reports these five candidates filed for the four seats open:

• Mary Jane Dawson, 155 E. Columbia Ave., City of Belleville;

• Barbara Gates, 8745 Vine Street, Van Buren Township;

• Sharon C. Peters, 13795 Christina Ln., Van Buren Township;

• Linda Priest, 311 East Huron River Dr., Belleville; and

• Tanya Y. Stoudemire, 42755 Winding Pond Trail, Van Buren Township.

Incumbents that will be on the ballot are Mary Jane Dawson, Sharon Peters, and Tanya Stoudemire. Incumbent Lachelle Reed Caver is not seeking reelection.