Five apply for school board position

There was a 4 p.m., June 2, deadline for applications to fill the vacant seat on the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education.

There will be no special school board meeting on Monday, as previously announced, and all five candidates will be interviewed publicly at a Tuesday, June 5, meeting beginning at 7 p.m. at the Commons (cafeteria) at Belleville High School, with a candidate interview every 30 minutes.

Candidates are: Alisa Wysocki, Darlene Loyer Gerick, Victor Delibera, Elizabeth Doemer, and Katerina Tyner.