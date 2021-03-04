Family Dollar announces grand re-opening

CHESAPEAKE, VA. – Family Dollar, a small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for the renovated store’s grand re-opening on Saturday, March 6, in Van Buren Township.

Family Dollar is located at 6119 Rawsonville Rd.

In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Belleville community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”

A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week.