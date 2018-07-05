FAA releases final assessment: Sumpter Twp. to get noisier

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently released its final environmental assessment on the Cleveland/Detroit Metroplex project.

The project will replace conventional air traffic control procedures with satellite-based ones and will expand the number of entry and exit points in and out of the Cleveland/Detroit airspace.

Satellite procedures allow for more precise flight tracking and reduce workload. The new procedures began being phased in in June and will conclude in September. Once completed, some air route changes may occur, and people may notice aircraft in areas they previously did not fly.

The FAA’s environmental analysis calculated noise at locations throughout the study area and concluded there would not be any significant noise increases under the National Environmental Policy Act.

The exception is Sumpter Township, southwest of Detroit Metro Airport, where 335 residents are expected to experience a noise increase. Some areas may experience no change in noise while others may hear a decrease.

The FAA also conducted public meetings and evaluated public comments before issuing its final report. Before and after releasing an environmental draft in November, the FAA also held public workshops.

Residents can read the FAA’s reports at public libraries and on the metroplex’s website.