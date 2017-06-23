Evelyn Kasperek named Strawberry Festival Queen at Friday pageant

Four candidates competed for the title of 2017 Belleville Strawberry Queen and Evelyn Kasperek, 16, an upcoming senior at Washtenaw International High School, is the winner.

Queen Evelyn did a Polish folk dance for her talent presentation. She is the daughter of Vikki and Martin Kasperek of Sumpter Township and she has been doing Polish dances since she was a small child.

She is involved in student government and the international baccalaureate program. Evelyn is interested in possible careers in political science, law, and cosmetology. She volunteers at a foster closet and is involved with the Ann Arbor League of Women Voters.

First runner up was Janay Stuckey, 16, a student at Belleville High School. She is the daughter of Shaylett and Jayson Stuckey of Van Buren Township.

She enjoys cheerleading, is a member of the National Honor Society, participates in Relay for Life, and would like to become an orthodontist.

As her talent, she sang a Celtic Prayer, “May the Road Rise Up to Meet You.”

Second runner up was Paige Spitznagel, 17, daughter of Kim Kowalski and Tony Spitznagel of Sumpter Township. She will be a senior this fall at Belleville High School. She has worked at Frosty Boy for several years. Paige would like a career as an anesthesiologist.

Among her school activities are volleyball, Interact Club, Tiger Table Tennis, and the Student Leadership Team. Her hobbies include figure skating.

As her talent she recited a poem that she wrote: “A Million Strong.”

Third runner up was Ashley Everett, 18, a graduate of BHS. She is the daughter of Lorie Everett of Belleville.

She would like to be a spy in the CIA or FBI after finishing college. She volunteers at the Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue and enjoys bowling, band, and volleyball. She also likes camping and amusement parks.

She played the clarinet as her talent.

For the evening gown part of the competition each candidate was escorted by her father or another male.

The P&P Dance Centre presented several numbers to entertain the crowd.

Joyce Rochowiak, chairperson of the pageant, was joined by co-chairperson Shaylett Stuckey, mother of one of the candidates. Colette McClinton, Rochowiak’s daughter, was mistress of ceremonies.

Stuckey has won many pageants and, at the end of the pageant, it was announced that her most recent win was 2016 Classy Mrs. Michigan for Today’s Classical Woman. Stuckey donned her crown and sash from that contest.