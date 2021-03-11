Editorial: We’ve got to have order in the court

This COVID pandemic has changed so many things drastically. One of the procedures changed is how to get justice.

The 34th District Court has stepped up to the bar and put in place procedures for getting your day in court via Zoom. It’s a difficult procedure for some people and a snap for others. It depends on if you are good with a computer. The defendants have done better than many attorneys in that area.

One of the things that has popped up is that people who look into their cell phone or tablet to see justice don’t feel like they are in a courtroom.

For example, one defendant was in bed and putting on his shirt when he entered Judge Green’s Zoom courtroom. She scolded him and he got out of bed.

Another defendant was in bed with a woman next to him who was briefly shown in the Zoom courtroom. Judge Martin admonished him.

Yet another defendant came bare-chested to court and slowly put on a pullover shirt as he talked to the judge.

Then there are those who leave their hats on when talking to the judge. In a real courtroom the bailiff will make sure you take off your hat.

Is it possible to have order in a Zoom courtroom? The judges in many cases are spelling out your future. They set fines and bonds and make decisions that could affect your freedom. They deserve respect and should get it as best you can give it through your cellphone.