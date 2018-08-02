Editorial: Voting in the primary election is very important

Michigan’s primary election is next Tuesday, Aug. 7, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. at polling locations across the state.

This is an extremely important election since those running will be pared down to one each in each political party and your favorite candidate may not make it to the November ballot if you don’t support him/her in the primary.

For the primary, you have to pick a party and stick with it. If you want to vote for one Democratic candidate, you have to vote all Democratic on this ballot. Same thing with Republican. Or, Libertarian.

No crossovers or the ballot is ruined and thrown out.

In Sumpter Township, to pick the winner for the clerk, treasurer, and trustee positions, you have to vote Democratic. There are three candidates running for each position – all Democrats. In November, you’ll get a Republican and a candidate without party affiliation to add to your choice for trustee, but for now, it’s all Democrats.

You’ve seen all the candidates running for governor and other positions. They’ve all been on TV – a lot. It’s vital that you help choose the candidates that will be on the November ballot – which is sure to be loaded with lots of other decisions.

Make it a point to get an absentee ballot or to get to the polls on Tuesday. Your vote is vital to how our government is run, especially in our state and neighborhood.