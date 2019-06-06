Editorial: Traffic light could help dangerous intersection

At the June 4 meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, Supervisor Kevin McNamara announced that a full-blown traffic light will be installed at the South I-94 Service Drive and Hannan Road intersection next year.

He said the dangerous intersection, at the VBT border, was first on the radar last year, but it has been a dangerous intersection for many years.

After the Amazon delivery center was built last year at that corner in Romulus, drivers started buzzing out of there at excessive speeds and the problem grew.

Supervisor McNamara said VBT supported Romulus in an application for a grant from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) and Romulus got a $160,000 grant for the traffic signal.

At a recent Romulus City Council meeting, council members talked about how Amazon drivers were going over 50 mph in the 35 mph zone on Hannan Road. City administration was going to talk to the Amazon manager about it.

The intersection currently has full traffic stops for drivers on the eastbound S. I-94 Service Drive in VBT and the westbound Northline Road in Romulus, with no stops for the Hannan Road traffic.

Next year we expect to see the traffic lights in place and a safer corner. Our weekly dispatch logs record regular accidents at that corner. Will a light make them stop – or make it worse?