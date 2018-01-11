Editorial: The late Alan Bates reaches out to help Sumpter Pks & Rec

At Tuesday’s [Jan. 9] meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, Lori and Chris DeMond and their son James presented a check for $40,000 to the Sumpter Parks and Recreation Commission from the estate of the late Alan Bates.

The money was slated to improve the Sumpter Township fairgrounds.

Bates, a township trustee who was appointed Sumpter treasurer in a board shakeup when the supervisor resigned, died suddenly on Christmas Eve in 2016. He had just been elected and sworn in to a four-year term as treasurer. A retired builder, he loved looking after the Sumpter parks, getting park grants, and being a part of the annual Sumpter Fest to serve the township residents.

Sharon Pokerwinski announced that an 11″x14″ plaque will be put in the pavilion honoring Bates before the next Sumpter Fest.

Bates never married and had no children. He was close friends with Jim and Joanne Posegay and their daughter Lori and her family and she was executor of his estate.

She cried softly as her husband read a statement to the board and presented the check to the Parks & Recreation Commission, according to Bates’ wishes. Commission members swelled the audience to witness the presentation.

What a fine legacy for a man who loved his township.