Editorial: School Board rids itself of trustee who seeks answers

When an attorney, paid by the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, threatened to call the police on Sherry Frazier and put her in jail if she wouldn’t resign, you could guess it would be just a matter of time until Frazier was pushed off the board.

She wouldn’t stop asking questions about why the Savage school teachers law suit isn’t settled, a year later, while the district law firm continues to rack up hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees.

Three members of the school board are still friends with the former school superintendent, who Frazier helped to get out of the district. Those were the three that said nothing in her support Monday while she was squeezed into resigning. One did abruptly comment at the end of the discussion that it was just contract law that was at the bottom of the need for her to go.

No one really pressed to question their attorney’s opinion. Other attorneys concurred, but there’s always another side.

She left with her head held high and VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara holding her arm and singing her praises. Frazier is still an elected member of the VBT board and with all her efforts now focused on VBT, who knows what she may accomplish for the community.

Frazier doesn’t give up unless she’s convinced it’s for the public good.

Let McBride Road be paved.