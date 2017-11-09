Editorial: New resident praises city, criticizes those running for office

Wayne “Boomer” Buck, 1994-95 state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, sat quietly through a short Belleville City Council meeting on Monday and then spoke out under the citizen comments’ part of the agenda.

He said he moved to Belle Villa Estates about a year ago and he likes the community very much. He said he was especially taken with Halloween downtown where the kids went from store to store to pick up treats in an orderly manner. He said in other places he’s lived, it was wise to carry a gun on Halloween. He said people say hello to him here and talk to him and it’s very friendly.

He thanked the city council for its support of veterans in advance of Veterans Day and he liked it that he didn’t hear any arguments and everyone who had comments got to speak at the meeting.

Buck said he didn’t know anything about the city council candidates and where to vote, so he was given the information. He said one candidate came to his house and talked to him, so he will definitely vote for that one.

He said he hasn’t seen signs or gotten literature from the candidates, which is quite strange at election time. He said in this world not everyone has the right to vote and its a precious possession. It should be taken more seriously, he said.

Buck grew up in Detroit and moved back there twice, but decided he just couldn’t live there. “It’s an honor to live in this city,” he said.