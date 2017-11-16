Editorial: Marijuana law still an unknown in Sumpter

On Nov. 13, the Belleville City Council voted unanimously to opt out of the state’s new Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act. No pot shops in Belleville.

Van Buren Township has indicated it will do the same shortly. Sumpter Township is an enigma.

Sumpter has announced meetings of a committee to look into the “facts” of MMFLA on the first Wednesday of every month, starting in November. It will meet again Dec. 6 and then again in January. Seems there is no hurry to decide.

Now we see Nelson Po has erected a sign on his Willis Road property where he said he plans to build four large marijuana growing facilities and a dispensary up by the roadway — with a paved parking lot and landscaping. He said the site plan is being reviewed by the township planning consultant.

A circuit court judge had directed Sumpter Township to approve Po’s growing operation in exchange for Po dropping his lawsuits against the township which are damaging its insurance coverage.

Are the committee meetings a charade? On Nov. 14, township attorney Rob Young said that the committee will not make a recommendation to the board after all — only present “facts.”

When the committee was formed it was stated that VBT had a committee that studied the MMFLA and made a recommendation to the planning commission. That’s what Sumpter was planning to do until now. What’s going on?