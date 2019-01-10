Editorial: Library gets largest donation from Atchinson Family

Just before Christmas the Belleville Area District Library received its largest legacy donation from the Atchinson Family, owners of the local Ford dealership. The $92,500 donation names the library atrium, at the entry, for the Atchinson Family, along with naming the outdoor flagpole for Todd Atchinson, who died Nov. 17 at the age of 50.

This brings the total legacy donations, so far, to $300,000.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Belleville Area District Library Board, chairwoman Sharon Peters said the donations are a statement of how the public feels about the library.

She said when the library was over-budget for its new building, people reached out to help put the amenities back into the plans. The library offered the public a chance to have a legacy by being part of the library, having your name on something, beyond paying the new taxes.

“People stepped up so well,” she said, noting it was the quality of services at the library that has inspired the community to reach out with donations. She attributed the quality services offered to present director Mary Jo Suchy and former director Deb Green. Green had been working to get a district library agreement for 20 years and a new building for 10.

Many more donations have come in and will be acknowledged. The Atchinson donation, however, was the one that knocked their socks off.