Editorial: Library building, courthouse under construction in ’18

It looks like the new Belleville Area District Library building in downtown Belleville and the new 34th District Court on the Romulus city campus will be under construction at about the same time.

The library plans an April 14 ground breaking and the court plans its ground breaking possibly in March.

These are two huge, multi-million-dollar buildings to serve the public. The library is paid for with tax money from the tri community of Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter. The court does not involve any tax money and its bonds will be paid off with court fines, which have been collected for several years from its customers in Belleville, Van Buren, Sumpter, Romulus, and Huron.

It took a lot of work to get the projects to this point and now we can watch the work as the underground work begins and then the walls rise.

A part of the library project is the transformation of the hexagon building in Sumpter Township from the present DPW office to a satellite library building for those in the rural community. The main scope of this renovated building will be technology, with computers for the public to use and classes on how to use them.

People also will be able to order books from the main library in Belleville, or from other libraries in the area and to drop them off in Sumpter for pickup. The Sumpter location is expected to be ready for opening this fall.