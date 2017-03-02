Editorial: Judge Green, police officers stand firm for orderly court

Channel 2 Fox News in Detroit must have been tipped off that something was going to happen at 34th District Court on Feb. 22 because its cameraman was there in the jury box waiting with a camera.

It was after 12 noon when he turned on his camera after waiting three hours for the certain case. That’s when a black suspect from Van Buren Township started his preliminary exam on charges he shot an Arab male in the back of the head at Harbour Club apartments.

What happened in the courtroom is that friends and family of both the defendant and the victim were facing off, with the Arab young men the most aggressive.

Judge Green asked them to sit down and some did after a mature Arab male talked some sense to them. Some wouldn’t and defied the judge’s order.

She proceeded and police officers of every description started appearing in the courtroom. There were 15 or more when we stopped counting. The overwhelming presence of police defused the apparent attempt to attack the defendant.

We thank all those cops who showed up to keep the courtroom in order. Judge Green was able to do her job without undue interference, and the rest of us were safe.

Thanks to all you police officers who stood fast. You were in uniforms from many different departments and in plain clothes, but the way you stood with authority it was easy to recognize you.