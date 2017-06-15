Editorial: It’s Strawberry Festival time in Belleville

Every community seems to have a festival and in Belleville it’s this week end’s Belleville National Strawberry Festival.

There are no strawberry farms in the city of Belleville and few in the surrounding area. In Washtenaw County, next door, Rowe’s has a great strawberry farm where you can pick to your heart’s content.

But, strawberries are a tradition in Belleville and this actually had roots back in the day when there were many local strawberry farms.

There are a few strawberries to find in town for the festival. The Masonic Temple downtown and Trinity Episcopal Church on Belleville Road always have strawberries. And, of course, St. Anthony Catholic Church, which puts on a real, hometown festival on its grounds, has strawberry desserts of every kind.

There are carnivals and craft and business vendors and a grand parade that is always fun. The annual Father’s Day car show put on by Cinnamons at Victory Park on Sunday is always a hit.

And, the queen’s pageant is held at Belleville High School Auditorium Friday night, so the new queen can reign over the parade on Saturday.

If you decide to stay in town for this huge event, be sure to visit the pets from Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue outside Higgerson Funeral Home. Festival would be a good time to get a new pet.