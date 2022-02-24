Editorial: Emergency scanner reveals the ups and downs of our area

On Tuesday morning, the Belleville Fire Department was called to 451 W. Columbia Ave. for a fire alarm at the school district’s new Early Childhood Development Center. It turns out the police got there first and reported it was an accidental pull by a child.

This isn’t the first time the fire department was called to that new building by a false alarm. A fireman recounted at a recent city council meeting that the building had just opened when the fire department crew got a complete tour of the building on New Year’s Eve after a false alarm.

On Feb. 16, at about 8:41 a.m., we heard a call to fire fighters for a “confined space rescue.” It seems the elevator at Columbia Court in Belleville was stuck on the third floor with maintenance workers inside. The fire department left at 9:15 a.m., so it didn’t take much time to rescue them. That’s not the first time there has been problems with that elevator over the years.

Another interesting incident took place last week when Sumpter police and Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in his home. We’ve been told he is charged with carjacking a pizza delivery vehicle – while he had his tether on from yet another criminal charge.

This appears to be a quiet community, but there is a lot going on under the surface, if you can look.