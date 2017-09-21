Editorial: Construction in tri-community moving forward

Last Thursday, Sept. 14, the Belleville Planning Commission approved the site plan for the new Belleville Area District Library building slated for its downtown – next to the museum.

The library architect said an approval at the first meeting with the commission would be unusual, but greatly appreciated. He and other library representatives have been meeting with city officials to work out details so the project could move forward.

And, it did and now the detailed plans can proceed, looking to have building permits in the spring.

At Van Buren Township’s planning commission meeting on Sept. 13, it was noted there were complaints from developers and residents that projects in VBT are taking too long to get approval. VBT wants to streamline its procedures and will be discussing it under an agenda item at an upcoming meeting.

Sometimes, just one extra meeting is enough to kill a project, said Matthew Best, deputy director of planning and economic development.

In Sumpter Township, too, there has been a problem for Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue to move forward in a reasonable time to build a modest kennel addition to help rescue the community’s dogs and cats. That is inching forward.

Hooray for Belleville for confidently deciding, without delays, to help the tri-community build a new library.