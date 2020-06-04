Editorial: Community begins to open as governor lifts executive orders

The Belleville Farmer’s Market opened Monday, June 1, at the Fourth Street Square and will continue on Mondays throughout the summer. It was good to see people outside together – not too closely together – with fresh produce from local gardens.

Egan’s Pub announced it will open at 12:01 a.m. Monday, the day the governor allows bars and restaurants to reopen with restrictions. They can only have 50% of customers inside their small pub, but lots of room outside on the Fourth Street Square for tables and dining.

The Belleville Area District Library will begin to phase in library services to make sure the public and staff are in a safe environment, said Director Mary Jo Suchy, who said she was happy to hear the governor include libraries and museums to reopen. Suchy said they plan to start with library curbside service beginning Wednesday, June 10.

The staff at Belleville City Hall will return June 8 to work at cleaning and sanitizing their work spaces and the building is scheduled to reopen June 15.

At Monday’s city council meeting, one woman said she would be brunette until the salons are allowed to open, then she’d go back to being a blonde. Men are anxious to get their barber shops open. No word on that yet.

But, slowly, our life is reopening — although we won’t feel the same about hand shaking or hugging or getting closer than six feet. Just opening the doors is a start.