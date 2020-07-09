Editorial: City of Belleville, VBT work to help businesses survive

Both the City of Belleville and Van Buren Township have been working out ways to help their businesses survive through the novel coronavirus nightmare.

And a revigorated Chamber of Commerce is supporting their efforts and coming forward to speak on behalf of the businesses during virtual municipal meetings.

Mostly it is restaurants and bars that they are focusing on, since the governor’s executive orders have cut restaurants down to 50% occupancy and recently shut bars down completely for inside business.

Belleville had approved the boundaries of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) before the governor even approved it last week, and this week approved the times it was open. The city and Downtown Development Authority laid out plans for the necessary signs to mark the district and how to help get the special cups in town so drinks can be sold.

Van Buren Township proposed a plan to lighten restrictions for parking lot dining by allowing administrative approval rather than waiting for a planning commission meeting. That was approved by the township board on Tuesday.

It’s important to help our businesses, they all agree, and they are doing what they can to help them survive.

We applaud the township, the city, and the Chamber of Commerce for stepping forward to help the businesses survive. This is a serious situation.