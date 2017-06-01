Editorial: City Council considers public safety assessment

On May 30, the Belleville City Council held its second special meeting to consider the 2017-18 budget. This time the meeting was led off with information presented by Brian Camiller of Plante Moran who explained Public Act 33, a special assessment.

He said the law allows cities or townships to levy up to 10 mills for capital purchases for police and 10 mills for fire — and unlimited mills for police and fire operation.

Camiller said quite a few municipalities use this law. He said townships and smaller cities run out of options, since the state shared revenue has decreased.

“This Act 33 is a viable option,” Camiller told them.

Mayor Kerreen Conley said the police budget takes every bit of the city’s tax revenue and the rest of the city budget has been cut to make up for it over the years.

Under Act 33, the DDA can’t capture the funds and, perhaps, the churches and schools will have to pay the levy, as well. More information is coming on that.

It was suggested the city go for the 1.9 mills cut by the Headlee Amendment rollback to put the city back at the 20 mills allowed by law. Or, it could be more.

Act 33 only requires a public hearing and council action each year it is in effect. It appears the new budget will go forward while the details of Act 33 are worked on.

Hold onto your wallets.