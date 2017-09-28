Editorial: Animals in need finally get OK for help from Sumpter

“It’s been a really hard year,” said Marcy LaFramboise after Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees.

The regulations thrown up by Sumpter Township planning consultants have cost money that Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue didn’t have.

The township has limited the number of dogs the no-kill rescue could house at 25.

All FMAR wanted was to put up more kennels to rescue more dogs. But, the township went into opposition mode against the group that was helping its police department deal with strays.

On Tuesday, Pete and Marcy LaFramboise and a few supporters waited patiently at the third public meeting on the request to help more local dogs. This time there was no discussion by the board and the FMAR request was finally approved – after a year of delay.

We remember when Van Buren Township gave Pete and Marcie a hard time when they were volunteers in the VBT Animal Shelter. We remember when they organized FMAR about 20 years ago while sitting around their dining room table in VBT with some rescued pets in crates in their living quarters.

They decided to leave VBT and relocate in Sumpter, which, at the time, welcomed them with open arms. Well, time changed and Sumpter wasn’t as welcoming lately.

But, on Tuesday, FMAR got Sumpter’s blessing and for that we are grateful.