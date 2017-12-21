Drivers report suspicious incidents on rural roadways

On Tuesday, police departments from Sumpter and Huron townships reported to the public and the media that rural drivers being confronted with suspicious situations while on their roads.

In a Nixle alert from Sumpter Township, a 11:02 p.m. Dec. 14 incident was reported. The father of a 22-year-old woman driver said his daughter was being followed by two vehicles who were boxing her in in the area of Clark and Judd roads. One vehicle pulled alongside her and a water bottle was thrown at the front passenger window of her car. She was able to escape. Two other similar incidents in Sumpter and Huron were reported. Call the Huron/Sumpter dispatch center with information on these incidents or to report other incidents: (734) 461-6898 or (734) 753-4400.