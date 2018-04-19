Donate Life Day celebrated at Secretary of State office

Donate Life Day was celebrated at the Belleville Secretary of State office on April 11 as staff was thanked for working to expand the Michigan Organ Donor Registry by asking customers throughout the year if they wanted to sign up.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said when she took office in 2011, only 27% of Michigan adults had signed up on the registry and now that number is 63% — an addition of nearly 3 million people. Johnson changed the way organ donation was promoted and it grew.

One person can transform the lives of up to 75 people through organ, tissue, and eye donation.

On Donate Life Day, volunteers from Gift of Life Michigan, Eversight, and Michigan Lions visit Secretary of State offices across the state to tell their stories of organ donation.

Anyone can join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry by visiting www.Michigan.gov/organdonation or any Secretary of State office.