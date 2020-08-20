Digging begins for drainage area for new parking lot

On Aug. 13, digging began for the huge underground wastewater storage tank that would be under the library’s new parking lot. The old library had to be demolished before work on the parking lot could begin.
The work temporarily cut off access to the alley for Fourth Street drivers.
The 91-space parking lot will be shared by users of the Belleville Area District Library and general parking in the City of Belleville.
