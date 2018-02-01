Davenport University honors four Belleville students

Davenport University in Grand Rapids has announced three Belleville students have been named to the President’s List for the fall 2017 semester: Wade Gilchrist, Amy Rouster, and Mallory Winner.

The President’s List recognizes top students who excel with outstanding academic performance. To achieve recognition, a student must maintain a minimum 3.8 grade point average while enrolled in at least nine credits of regular coursework.

Davenport also announced Jared Hurley of Belleville has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 Semester. To achieve the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade point average while enrolled in at least nine credits of regular coursework.