Covingtons donate van with lift to Van Buren Township

Chuck Covington, CEO of People’s Transit, and his wife Kristin donated a 13-passenger Ford Paratransit Bus with wheelchair lift to Van Buren Township for its senior department.

He said he saw a rusted-out van with the VBT logo on it out on the street and thought, “This doesn’t look like a premier community.”

He said he bought the van two or three years ago to use for a project with Checker Cab and did use it twice and then it sat unused. He said he had to take it in the shop to get it upgraded and ready to go, then he gave it to the township.

“Hopefully, it will help get the seniors when they need to go.”

Covington sits on the VBT Local Development Finance Authority.